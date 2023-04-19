Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Classic Klingons

Star Trek is seeing one show reach its epic finale (Star Trek: Picard) but even with that bittersweet ending there is a happy hope quickly to follow with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. The first trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 2 has just dropped, in one moment in the sizzle reel definitely stood out: the sight of a Klingon! While Klingons have long been part of Star Strek, in more recent years their design has undergone some radical changes – changes that have been somewhat controversial with the diehard fandom.

However, as you can see in the photo below, Strange New Worlds is bringing us back to a classic version of the Klingons.

(Photo: Paramount)

The Strange New Worlds Season 2 trailer sees Spock (Ethan Peck) at some kind of bar or tavern that's packed with alien drinkers; Spock is taking down a drink at a table while in the company of some Klingons – Klingons who seemed pleased with the half-Vulcan's ability to imbibe (and burp).

The scene is a quick-look moment in the Strange New Worlds Season 2 trailer, but it speaks volumes. The Klingon controversy came in 2017 when Star Wars: Discovery first premiered on TV. That series (originally set in the years before the events of TOS) saw the Klingons get radically redesigned into a much more demonic-looking race of what were clearly alien beings. The change instantly disrupted Star Trek canon, as there was no real continuity explanation for why the Klingons' look would change so drastically by the time we saw them in previous Star Trek TV shows. More to the point: many diehard Sta Trek fans felt the change was a violation of one of the most iconic and beloved staples of the series (Klingon cosplay is its own sub-culture), for the sake of creating a "darker" and "edgier" Star Trek Universe.

With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 clearly bringing back the more classic humanoid versions of the Klingons, continuity debates are about to rage all over again. Discovery first introduced Strange New Worlds' new versions of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebbeca Romijn), and Spock (Peck) in its season 2 storyline – so again, how and why the redesigned Klingons from Discovery aren't showing up in Strange New Worlds is going to be something a lot of fans want explained away, sooner before later.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will stream on Paramount+ starting on June 15th.