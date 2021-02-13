Star Trek's Kobayashi Maru Comes To Life in 8-Bit Browser Game

✖

Star Trek fans can now test their skills and patience in a no-win scenario in the Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru browser game from Scopely. The company describes the game as "a decision-driven web-based game that brings the iconic Kobayashi Maru test to life for the very first time." Fans know how Captains Kirk and Burnham feel about supposedly unwinnable situations such as the Kobayashi Maru. Now fans can see how they do when they step up to the same challenge and when they can't pull a Kirk by reprogramming the simulation. Scopely claims that Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru is nearly unbeatable, which is in the spirit of its namesake. Scopely released a trailer for the game with Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei warns fans not to bother attempting to beat the game, and cosplaying gamers let out their frustrations. You can watch it below.

In Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru, players become a Starfleet cadet facing the Kobayashi Maru for the first time. Cadets will have to consider the best choices to move forward if they hope to find the right bath through the test. Otherwise, they'll fall victim to one of the many perils that await them and their crew.

Scopely says the odds of defeating the Kobayashi Maru are around 1:10,000. To add some incentive for players to make an effort, the three fastest players to defeat the simulation will win prizes, including a CBS All Access Lifetime Subscription and limited-edition Star Trek collectibles.

The game looks like it comes from the era of video games difficult enough to make you break your controller. The game pays homage to the 1980s with retro, 8-bit artwork and animation.

Scopely is the same company behind Star Trek Fleet Command, which recently became the first mobile game to includes elements from across the entire Star Trek Universe. Earlier this month, the free-to-play 4x strategy game added characters and storylines from Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru is now available to play at KobayashiMaru.com. Will you be testing your skills in the nearly unwinnable scenario? Let us know in the comments section.

