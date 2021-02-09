Paramount+ Promo Promises Vulcan Death Grips

✖

Classic Star Trek appears alongside the newer series in the franchise in the latest ad for Paramount+. Following the Paramount+ Super Bowl ad featuring Patrick Stewart dancing and the Star Trek Universe spot that followed, this newest ad includes Captain Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery and shots from Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. There's also a moment from Star Trek: The Original Series where Spock performs a Vulcan death grip on Captain Kirk. Fans of the series will likely remember this moment from the episode "The Enterprise Incident." They'll also probably remember that Spock made up the Vulcan death grip on the spot to trick a group of Romulans into believing he'd killed his captain.

Paramount+ will become the home of every episode of every Star Trek series ever when it launches in March. That includes episodes from Star Trek: The Original Series through Star Trek: Lower Decks and more to come.

CBS All Access, the Star Trek franchise's current home, rebrands as Paramount+ on March 4th. The streaming service hosts every classic Star Trek series in its entirety -- Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise -- plus new original Star Trek shows, including the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and the first seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Each of these streaming Star Trek shows will return for another season and likely more thereafter, and the Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also on the way.

Star Trek isn't stopping there. Head franchise producer Alex Kurtzman has said that he has years of new Star Trek mapped out.

"Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout — we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out with us through 2027," Kurtzman said during an episode of a Hollywood Reporter podcast. "Now, when I say that, it's not like it's set in stone. It's just, 'Here's a plan. Here's what we're looking at. Here's how the different shows are going to drop.' Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception — from starting production — to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you're doing is relevant. So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there's nothing loose and improvisational about it."

Paramount+ launches on March 4th.