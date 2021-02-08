Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Ad Released by Paramount+

✖

Paramount+ represented the Star Trek Universe during last night's Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the first half of the game, Paramount+ ran a series of ads in which characters climbed Paramount Mountain. The ads feature Captain Pike, Spock, Michael Burnham, and Patrick Stewart, who narrated the events from the mountain's summit. During the second half of the game, Paramount+ ran a Star Trek Universe promo, informing viewers that Paramount+ will become the home of every episode of every Star Trek series ever. That's everything from Star Trek: The Original Series to Star Trek: Lower Decks and more to come.

The ad has Patrick Stewart providing Shakespeare-inspired voiceover that speaks to the Star Trek franchise's core: "We are such stuff as dreams are made of. Openness, optimism, curiosity. That is life. That’s why we’re here." The ad then shows some of the current stars of the Star Trek franchise: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Christopher Pike from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (with the Enterprise beside him), Ethan Peck as Spock from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Doug Jones as Saru from Star Trek: Discovery, and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Picard. You can watch below.

CBS All Access, the current home of the Star Trek franchise, becomes Paramount+ on March 4th. At that point, it will be home to every classic Star Trek series in its entirety -- Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise -- plus the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and the first season of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Each of those newer series will return for more episodes, and the Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also upcoming. Beyond that, franchise head Alex Kurtzman says he has years of new Star Trek planned.

"Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout — we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out with us through 2027," Kurtzman said during an episode of a Hollywood Reporter podcast. "Now when I say that, it's not like it's set in stone. It's just, 'Here's a plan. Here's what we're looking at. Here's how the different shows are going to drop.' Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception — from starting production — to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you're doing is relevant. So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there's nothing loose and improvisational about it."

Paramount+ launches on March 4th.