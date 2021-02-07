Star Trek's Spock Gets Emotional as SpongeBob Rocks Out in Paramount+ Super Bowl Teaser

✖

Mr. Spock gets emotional listening to SpongeBob SquarePants rock out atop Paramount Mountain in a new teaser for Paramount+'s Super Bowl ad. Spock appeared in a previous installment of the advertising storyline, treating a Crank Yanker for puppet frostbite. Here he's seen holding up the Vulcan salute and swaying to SpongeBob's rock ballad. ViacomCBS revealed its full Paramount+ Super Bowl ad a few days ahead of today's big game. It shows the Paramount Mountain expedition party reaching the summit and being greeted by Star Trek star Patrick Stewart, who then tells Stephen Colbert to summon SpongeBob SquarePants that they may all dance a metaphorical dance.

The ad campaign builds up to the 2021 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game airs on CBS or can be streamed for free here. You can watch Spock sway in the video below.

Spock rocks. 🖖🤘

See what awaits our heroes at the peak of Paramount Mountain during today's big game. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/LymkkMzZOm — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) February 7, 2021

Spock is played by Ethan Peck, who debuted in the role in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. He reprised the role in a handful of Star Trek: Short Treks episodes and is set to star in the upcoming Paramount+ Discovery spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series will reunite Peck with Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. CBS All Access announced the spinoff series after fans campaigned to see more of the trio's adventures aboard the Enterprise in the pre-Kirk era.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman while announcing the series. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

Paramount+ launches in March, replacing the CBS All Access streaming service. It'll be home to content from ViacomCBS' library of intellectual properties, from brands including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central. That includes the streaming Star Trek shows that have already debuted on CBS All Access, like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, with more to come.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release announcing the rebranding in September 2020. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Paramount+ launches March 4th. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.