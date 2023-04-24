Star Trek: Lower Decks Visits Historic Bozeman With James Cromwell's Zefram Cochrane In Season 3 Special Feature (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 lands on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday and ComicBook.com has a sneak peek at one of the special features included with the home media release. The comes from Star Trek: Lower Decks' Lower Dectionary, the episode-by-episode look into the creation of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which has been a recurring special feature on the animated comedy's home media releases. This clip focuses on the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 premiere episode, "Grounded," which saw the Star Trek: Lower Decks crew visiting historic Bozeman, Montana, where Vulcans made first contact with humanity.

In the clip, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator/showrunner Mike McMahan shares his excitement at getting to depict what the site of first contact looks like in the late 24th century. Star Trek: First Contact star James Cromwell also appears to discuss reprising his role as Zefram Cochrane, the inventor of the warp drive, as the voice of the character's hologram form. You can see the clip above.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date and Details

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will be released in a 2-Disc home media collection that includes every episode of the season, along with over 45 minutes of special features. The third season of the animated comedy also features guest starring turns from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine stars Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman. Here's the complete list of special features:

Audio Commentary by Jonathan Frakes, Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan (Ep. 301)

Docking at Deep Space 9 (Ep. 306)

Audio Commentary by Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero and Mike McMahan (Ep. 306)

Audio Commentary by Barry Kelly, Kether Donohue and Mike McMahan (Ep. 307)

Audio Commentary by Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Jack Quaid, Jerry O' Connell and Mike McMahan (Ep. 308)

Audio Commentary by Jack Quaid, Dawnn Lewis and Fred Tatasciore (Ep. 310)

Lower Decktionary Season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast includes the "lower decks" crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Lower Decks. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is Star Trek: Lower Decks' animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 releases on Blu-ray and DVD on April 25th. Season 4 will premiere on Paramount+ this summer. Paramount+ has already renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks for a fifth season.