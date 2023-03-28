Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks Renewed, Premiere Dates Revealed

Paramount+ has released a slew of Star Trek news, including renewals for Star Trek Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Additionally, Paramount+ confirms that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere on June 15th, with Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 following later in the summer. Star Trek: Prodigy will return for its second season in the winter. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks' renewals are each for 10 more episodes. Those new episodes will make up Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5, respectively.

The Star Trek news comes amid a transitional period for the streaming franchise. Star Trek: Discovery, the show that spearheaded the new era of Star Trek, is coming to its end in its fifth season in 2024. Star Trek: Picard Season 3, bringing back the entire original Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, is the final season of the series and is currently releasing. Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman has recently promised that announcements about the franchise's future are imminent.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's premiere will come two months after Star Trek: Picard ends, giving fans plenty of time to digest before catching back with Captain Pike's crew. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will follow from the previous season's cliffhanger, which saw Number One arrested for her genetic modifications. The story has continued in the interim in the comic book series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Release Date

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will likely premiere soon after Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's finale. However, the exact date hasn't been announced.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's story is unknown at this point, as the previous season wrapped up a cliffhanger and dangling plot threads from prior seasons of the animated comedy series. The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale did welcome aboard a new Vulcan crewmember seen in a previous episode aboard a Vulcan vessel.

All episodes of Star Trek are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is debuting new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays.