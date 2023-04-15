While fans await the return of Star Trek: Lower Decks for its fourth season (and eventual fifth season), they can soon embark on Lower Decks-style adventures of their own with the Star Trek: Lower Decks content

for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game. Modiphius Entertainment will release the Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide, with everything players need to build or play a Star Trek Adventures campaign infused with Lower Decks' signature humor, as part of a new line of Star Trek: Lower Decks products compatible with the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game. Here's the full product lineup, via Modiphius' press release:

Lower Decks digital crew packs (season 1 available now, seasons 2 and 3 coming later in 2023), including playable main and supporting characters pulled from the series and playable game statistics for the U.S.S. Cerritos. Contributing writers include Star Trek Adventures regular contributors Tilly and Susan Bridges, Michael Dismuke, Chris McCarver, and Aaron M. Pollyea.

Lurkers, a Lower Decks-themed digital standalone adventure available now, written by veteran Star Trek novelist and regular Star Trek Adventures contributor Christopher L. Bennett.

A forthcoming free digital missions brief pack written by contributing writer Michael Dismuke. This pack includes 10 mission outlines, all including the quirky Lower Decks style of humor you can add to your campaigns.

That's all buildup to the Q3 2023 release of the full-size, 240-page full-color hardcover Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide supplement for Star Trek Adventures. Modiphius says the book is "packed full of information about bringing the Lower Decks tone and style of humor into your Star Trek Adventures campaigns and adventures, information about life on the lower decks of Starfleet and other polities, new spaceframes, eight new playable alien species, new equipment, and more content than you can shake a gumato at!"

(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more, and in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 premieres in the summer of 2023. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 is already in the works.