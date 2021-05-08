Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Sad They're Not In Star Trek: Picard Season 2

✖

Star Trek: The Next Generation's Gates McFadden is sad to say she isn't a part of Star Trek: Picard's second season, which is now filming. McFadden is gearing up to launch her new podcast, InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?. Speaking to TrekMovie, she confirmed that she wouldn't be a guest star in the second season of Patrick Stewart's Paramount+ streaming series, despite being hopeful about appearing on the show in the past. "I'm not in the second season. I'm sad that I'm not," McFadden says. "Things have changed a lot on different levels. So I have no idea at this point. I'm disappointed because it would have been so much fun to just work with those people. But we'll see. I have no idea. I wish I could tell you."

Though her future on Star Trek is unclear, McFadden did speculate about what the relationship between her character, Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard might be like in the future. "It could be any number of things," she says. "I think by then people are living so much longer. And I know that when there's people in your past that you loved, you kind of always loved them. And yet you're not going to be with them, but there's history, there's background. Or the same can be true in reverse, people you couldn't stand and maybe things have changed.

"I think a lot about time and ponder on it. And what is time? Is it just this construct that we've put on something we don't understand? And people in the Next Gen century, they lived a lot longer. And they could choose to change their appearances in ways that we can't yet do. I don't know, I think there's a lot of possibilities. I wouldn't want to limit something in a sort of soap opera way. But I think there's a tremendous amount of possibilities that could happen. But that's me. And I'm not not a writer on the show."

Star Trek: Picard's second season will bring back John de Lancie as Q. The actor has hinted that he may be filming two seasons of Picard back-to-back. The second season's trailer hinted at a plot involving time travel.

Star Trek: Picard's first season is streaming now on Paramount+. The show's second season debuts in 2022.