Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Begins Production

✖

The cast of Star Trek: Picard is back to work on the show's second season. After a couple of delays in getting things going, Star Trek: Picard star Michelle Hurd posted on Instagram saying that she (and presumably the rest of Picard's cast and crew) are "Back to work, and it feels so good!!" Hurd plays Raffaela "Raffi" Musiker in Picard. Raffi worked with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) during the Romulan rescue efforts. When Picard resigned from Starfleet, Raffi got caught in the backlash, and her life went off the rails. Picard reached out to her in desperation when she needed to find and save Soji. Discovering that her theories about the synth attack on Mars, previously dismissed as conspiracies, were true helped bring Raffi peace and set things right between her and Picard.

Picard entering production is the next step in what looks to be an exciting time for Star Trek fans. Star Trek: Picard is one of five Star Trek shows in production in 2021. Star Trek: Discovery entered production on its fourth season in November, and works continue in Toronto. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds should begin production soon. Picard is now back to work, and the two Star Trek animated shows -- Lower Decks and Prodigy -- are also working on their second and first seasons, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Hurd (@realmichellehurd)

And that's not the end. We're still awaiting news about the Michelle Yeoh-led Section 31 series, and Star Trek franchise head Alex Kurtzman says there's more Star Trek planned for years to come.

"Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout — we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out with us through 2027," Kurtzman said during an episode of a Hollywood Reporter podcast. "Now when I say that, it's not like it's set in stone. It's just, 'Here's a plan. Here's what we're looking at. Here's how the different shows are going to drop.' Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception — from starting production — to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you're doing is relevant. So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there's nothing loose and improvisational about it."

The Star Trek Universe is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ on March 4th.