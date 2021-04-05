Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms Q's Return

✖

Jean-Luc Picard will again trade wits with the near-omnipotent Q in Star Trek: Picard's Season Two. As part of today's First Contact Day celebration event, Paramount+ revealed the new teaser trailer for Picard's second season. Star Patrick Stewart introduced the trailer, with John de Lancie making a surprise appearance during the panel to confirm he will reprise his role as Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Q first appeared in The Next Generation's two-part pilot episode "Encounter at Farpoint,' putting Picard, the Enterprise crew, and all of humanity on trial. Picard encountered Q on several more occasions, and he appeared in the final episode of Next Generation, "All Good Things." The Picard Season Two teaser recalls Q's parting words to Jean-Luc: "The trial never ends." The way Q bookends Star Trek: The Next Generation makes him the perfect character to bring back in Picard.

If you missed the panel, all of the First Contact Day virtual panels are free and will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, following him through the next chapter of his life. Star Trek: Picard Season Two's cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

CBS Studios produces the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, AkivaGoldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer are co-executive producers. AkivaGoldsman and Terry Matalas are season two's co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

What do you think of the new Star Trek: Picard Season Two teaser trailer? How do you feel about John de Lancie's return as Q? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard Season Two premieres on Paramount+ in 2022.