Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Launching Podcast Interviewing Co-Stars

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Gates McFadden is launching a new podcast, Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do you Think You Are? this May. NacelleCast -- the podcast studio operated by The Nacelle Company, the same company behind the upcoming Star Trek History documentary series -- is producing the limited series, which sees McFadden inviting friends, including her Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars, to record uniquely intimate one-on-one conversations. The list of guests includes Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Will Wheaton, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, John Delancie, Robert Picardo, Michael Westmore, Nana Visitor, Denise Crosby, and more. The podcast promises to offer never before heard stories from behind-the-scenes of the golden age of the Star Trek franchise.

The Nacelle Company produces such programs as Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron, as well as Disney+'s Behind The Attraction. The company recently opened NacelleCast Studios, described as "a state-of-the-art podcast studio next to their production offices in Burbank, which serves as the main podcast studio for all NacelleCast productions."

Gates McFadden is an actress and choreographer best known for playing Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. Before that, McFadden worked at The Jim Henson Company as a Director of Choreography and Puppet Movement on films including Labyrinth and Dreamchild.

For years, she was a faculty member at university theatre departments in the United States and was honored with the George Burns Teaching Fellowship while teaching at USC. She continued acting and directing in Los Angeles after moving there from New York for her Star Trek role. While Artistic Director of EST/LA, she built the multi-space Atwater Village Theatre, a theatre headquarters in Los Angeles.

"I can't say I know the ins and outs of podcasting, although I am learning, but I do know how to be funny and silly, serious and truthful, and ultimately, how to have lively conversations with my extraordinary group of close friends from the Star Trek series. An no, we don't dissect the episodes, we speak about our lives," said McFadden in a press release.

"We're deeply honored to be releasing Gates' first podcast! I've been a Trekkie for over 35 years, and I've learned more from these shows than the last 100 conventions I've gone to combined!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.

InvestiGates will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more starting May 12th.