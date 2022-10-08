Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F

The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.

In the Star Trek Online timeline, command of the USS Enterprise-F had been offered to Data (brought back to life through B-4), but he declined. By the time of Star Trek Online's 2409, the ship is under the command of Andorian captain Va'Kel Shon.

(Photo: Paramount+)

While the Enterprise-F is newly revealed, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas discussed the introduction of the Titan-A in conversation with TrekMovie. "It is the Titan-A, yes," Matalas says of the vessel seen in the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer. "You'll see in the season, that in the observation room we honor the previous Titans that have come before. You'll see a gold model of the Luna-class USS Titan as seen in Lower Decks, which was designed by Sean Tourangeau. And we even see a previous incarnation from the TOS movie era. We'll see that there was a Titan that was a bit of a Constitution-class as well, the original Shangri-La class [designed by Bill Krause]. So, the idea was that after the Luna class's legacy run with Riker, that ship was damaged and retired. Some of the systems were refit and put into this new Titan, the Titan-A."

He continued, "It is a classic exploratory vessel that is a bit of an underdog in the situation that it gets into," he says. "So we really wanted to take a moment here and think about where Starfleet is at and how it would see advantages in the diversification of ship designs including purpose-built ships that were designed for specific types of missions. The new Titan is more of a long-range workhorse of a ship. Harkening back to the Constitution class that was designed for the long 5-year missions. It is an exploratory vessel with some serious maneuvering capabilities. Have you seen those impulse engines? Phew!"

Star Trek Online is free-to-play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 debuts on Paramount+ on February 16th.