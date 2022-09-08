Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.

One big takeaway from this latest Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser is the reveal of the starship U.S.S. Titan, the ship that Picard will be using to seek out his old friends. The Titan has played a pivotal (if elusive) role in Star Trek lore: it was the ship that Riker took over as captain in 2379, with Deanna Troi going along with him, and Worf almost joining them. The Titan had a peripheral presence in the final TNG movie Star Trek Nemesis, and a deleted scene confirmed Wesley Crusher returned to Starfleet and served on the vessel, as well.

Riker's exploits as the Titan's captain have been featured in the current Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series that's also set in the TNG era – and now it's getting a live-action spotlight in Star Trek: Picard! More than that, we find out the Titan has a fan-fave new commander: Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), looking good back in a Starfleet uniform!

(Photo: Paramount)

Star Trek: Picard has made major headlines ever since it was revealed that the Season 3 story arc will see Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) reuniting with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation, with the confirmed returning cast including Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michale Dorn), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), with appearances by the likes of Brent Spiner (Data) and Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), who played multiple character roles on TNG.

Star Trek: Picard will stream on Paramount+ starting on February 16, 2023.