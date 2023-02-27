New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Promo With New Footage Released

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is well underway, and a new promo is giving fans a teaser look at some epic new scenes of footage from upcoming episodes! Picard's Final Season has the "event" appeal of bringing back the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for a new adventure – and in just two episodes having been released (at the time of writing this), there have been some epic developments and big moments from fan-favorite character both new and old. From the looks of the promo below, we're just getting started on big things happenings!

The new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 promo uses dialogue snippets in a patchwork of implications. Worf (Michael Dorn) is heard saying "Something is coming," while Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is then heard saying "Let's face it together... Your crew are a part of you. They lift you up to accomplish the things you never could do alone."

The promo ends with a rapid-fire sizzle reel of romance, shootouts, ominous and/or iconic-looking character posing, and starship action! Picard gets in one last quotable to sum up the deeper theme of the season:

"Together, you are never without hope."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 features additional returning TNG cast members that include Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Brent Spiner (returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore) and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). Previous Star Trek: Picard cast members Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are back as Seven of Nine and Raffi Musiker (respectively). New additions include Todd Stashwick as captain Liam Shaw; Amanda Plummer as new villain Captain Vadic, and (MAJOR SPOILER!) Ed Speelers as Jack Crusher, son of Picard and Beverly Crusher.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reviews

So far, Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 has a record-setting review score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 100% perfect critical review score, and an 87% audience score. That makes Star Trek: Picard's Final Season the highest-rated Star Trek TV season yet, suprassing the high bar set by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' debut season.

In ComicBook.com's 5 out of 5 review, Star Trek expert Jamie Lovett says the following: "The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard did what they set out to do by shining light onto previously unexplored areas of Jean-Luc Picard's psyche and history, but Season 3 feels like the big payoff, the grand finale that's giving many fans what they hoped to see from the moment Stewart first announced his return... they had the opportunity, perhaps the last one anyone will ever have, to give the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast the sendoff they always deserved and to celebrate the golden age of Star Trek by bringing its legacy (there's that word again) back to the forefront of the Star Trek universe. Based on the six episodes seen for review, the team succeeded on all counts, and Picard's third season, despite being billed as the crew's final adventure, is likely to have viewers clamoring for more."

Star Trek: Picard is streaming on Paramount+.