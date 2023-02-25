Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is only two episodes into its final season. However, critics saw more than half of the season's 10 episodes. The 42 critics on Rotten Tomatoes awarded the season a positive review. That's enough critics with positive things to say to get Star Trek: Picard Season 3 a "Certified Fresh" badge on the review aggregation site and a "Critics Consensus" that reads, "Finally getting the band back together, Picard's final season boldly goes where the previous generation had gone before -- and is all the better for it." The season also has the show's highest audience score at 87%.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3's perfect score makes it the highest-rated Star Trek release on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1's score, which was once perfect but has since slipped to 99%. (Strange New World's overall series score is 98%, and still the highest for the franchise. Not sure how that difference in scores happens to a show with only one season.).

Star Trek: Picard review

Among those 42 critics who gave Star Trek: Picard a positive rating is ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett (that's me), who gave it a 5-out-of-5 review. From the review:

"The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard did what they set out to do by shining light onto previously unexplored areas of Jean-Luc Picard's psyche and history, but Season 3 feels like the big payoff, the grand finale that's giving many fans what they hoped to see from the moment Stewart first announced his return. Attempting to give fans what they want can often lead to little more than a checklist of callbacks lazily paraded out to make those fans feel seen, but that's not this season of Star Trek: Picard. Matalas and his collaborators appear to have recognized that they had the opportunity, perhaps the last one anyone will ever have, to give the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast the sendoff they always deserved and to celebrate the golden age of Star Trek by bringing its legacy (there's that word again) back to the forefront of the Star Trek universe. Based on the six episodes seen for review, the team succeeded on all counts, and Picard's third season, despite being billed as the crew's final adventure, is likely to have viewers clamoring for more."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.