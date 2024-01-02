Star Trek: Jean-Luc Faces His Biggest Test Yet in New Picard's Academy Preview

Cadet Jean-Luc Picard has something to prove in the preview for Star Trek: Picard's Academy #4. Written by Sam Maggs and featuring artwork by Greco Ornella, Star Trek: Picard's Academy follows Jean-Luc Picard during his years at Starfleet Academy. In Star Trek: Picard's Academy #4, Picard must learn to trust his classmates – his crew – if he's to beat the upcoming test that could decide whether he is put on the track towards an early graduation. That includes trusting Resh, Picard's rival for the top spot in the class. Previously, Resh used his Betazoid abilities to get inside Picard's head and thus under Picard's skin, and that tension hasn't been addressed.

Star Trek: Picard's Academy #4 goes on sale on January 3rd. The preview pages and solicitation information for Star Trek: Picard's Academy #4 follow.