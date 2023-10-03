Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Crew Get Involved In a Deadly Race In The Scorpius Run Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds's latest adventure continues this week in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #2, the second installment of IDW Publishing's second Star Trek: Strange New Worlds miniseries. Set during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, The Scorpius Run acts like a lost adventure featuring the Enterprise crew. Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrot write the series with Angel Hernandez providing the artwork. The first issue found Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew tricked into participating in a potentially deadly race called the Scorpius Run. To make matters worse, Number One and Spock have been sent to serve on other ships participating in the competition. Here's the synopsis for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #2 from IDW Publishing:

"Let the race begin! After entering a crime lord's starship competition to save an innocent pilot, the U.S.S. Enterprise jets through a gauntlet of dangerous environments in the unexplored Scorpius sector. But cosmic storms and sentient ship-eating asteroids aren't the only obstacles the crew will have to survive!"

IDW Publishing released a preview of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #2. The preview pages and the solicitation text for the issue are provided below. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #2 goes on sale on October 4th.