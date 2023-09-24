Star Trek: Lower Decks' Shaxs Has His Best Day Ever In New Preview

Star Trek's first comics crossover event, Day Blood, ends this week in Star Trek #12, but a new one-shot is also shipping that will reveal what Shaxs got up to during the fight against Kahless II's Red Path. Star Trek: Day of Blood – Shaxs' Best Day tells events from Shaxs' perspective (Day of Blood occurs before Shaxs joins the USS Cerritos crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks) as he gets to do pretty much everything he ever wanted to do as a Starfleet security officer: fight fascists, ride a spaceship, find inventive new uses for a bat'leth in combat, and ultimately, save the day. Ryan North, who wrote Star Trek: Lower Decks' first comic book miniseries, teams with artist Derek Charm for the one-shot. Here's IDW Publishing's official synopsis for the issue:

"You've seen Captains Benjamin Sisko and Worf with their crews of the U.S.S. Theseus and Defiant stop the fascist, god-killing clone Kahless II from declaring war on non-followers across the galaxy in a brutal battle on Qo'noS. But you haven't seen it from the eyes of the man, the myth, the legend-Lieutenant Junior Grade Shaxs!

"From the writer behind the best-selling Lower Decks comics series, Ryan North, with esteemed artist Derek Charm (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), comes a 30-page standalone tie-in to the Star Trek: Day of Blood event detailing the Bajoran's beast-mode brawl and showcasing all the behind-the-scenes Klingon-zealot butt-kicking in full animated glory!"

Star Trek: Day of Blood -- Shaxs' Best Day goes on sale on September 27th. You can see the solicitation information and preview pages below. For more of Shaxs, check out new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, debuting Thursdays on Paramount+.