Star Trek: Enterprise Star Hints at Possible Strange New Worlds Appearance

A Star Trek: Enterprise star may be brainstorming ideas for how his characters could return to the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. John Billingsley played the Denobulon doctor Phlox aboard the Enterprise NX-01 during Star Trek: Enterprise's four-season run. Billingsley, along with many other Star Trek stars, took to the picket line this year in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. While picketing, he met up with some of the folks who work on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for Paramount+. He and they struck up a conversation about what Phlox might be doing during the period that Strange New Worlds occurs, assuming the good doctor still lives.

Speaking to Trek Movie's All Access podcast, Billingsley recalled, "I was on the strike line and some of the Strange New Worlds guys were coming up and saying 'How long do you think Denobulans live?' I said 'Long. Long, long, long. Definitely long enough to be on your show if that's what you're getting at.' So who knows? I mean, I would happily come back. And I figure, hell, even if I'm dead, my son Phlox Jr. is still around, and he is the spitting image of his old pop."

So what might Doctor Phlox be up to during the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds era, about a century after Enterprise's end according to the Star Trek timeline? Billingsley has some thoughts.

"I think he's writing a series of very successful sex manuals," Billingsley says. "I think he's become like the Dr. Ruth of intergalactic space, maybe got his own show. Maybe a lot of cookbooks too… Phlox, he was hedonistic. He was brilliant, but he was hedonistic. So, the Star Trek way, he would be doing research and curing diseases, guest lecturing at various medical yada yada yada… I'd like to think that he got to a point where he said, 'You know what? I've done a lot. It's time for me to have fun, and I'm going to do some cool shit.' I'd like to think he got to enjoy some of his declining years, with his various wives and husbands, traveling around the galaxy, going to Risa, having a blast."

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere?

With the Hollywood strikes having ended, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 recently began production. However, with a whole season still to shoot, plus post-production, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 likely won't debut on Paramount+ until 2025.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Special guest star Paul Wesley plays James T. Kirk and Carol Kane appears in a recurring role as Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now. Star Trek: Enterprise is also streaming now on Paramount+