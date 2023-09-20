Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Blu-ray, DVD Release Date, Details Revealed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is headed to Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 -- which includes "Those Old Scientists," a crossover episode bringing Star Trek: Lower Decks character into live-action for the first time, and "Subspace Rhapsody," Star Trek's first musical episode -- will arrive on home media on December 5th, including as a limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook set. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 home media release has more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and exclusive deleted, extended, and alternate scenes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray, and 3-disc 4K UHD collections include all 10 episodes of the season, plus special features. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbooks also have a "Subspace Rhapsody" poster. The 4K UHD includes four exclusive character magnets, which allow fans to customize its packaging art.

(Photo: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 – 4K UHD Limited Edition Steelbook)

The special features include featurettes that go behind the scenes to reveal the making of Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2. Among the deleted scenes is an alternate take of the Klingon song from "Subspace Rhapsody." Here's the list of the set's special features, provided by Paramount:

Producing Props

The Costumes Closet

The Gorn

Singing in Space

Exploring New Worlds

Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes (Exclusive)

(Photo: Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2 – Blu-ray)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, and Ethan Peck as Spock, reprising the roles they first played in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. The series also stars Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia. In addition to the season's musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also featured a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, guest starring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.