Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: First Official Photo From Set Released

Paramount+ has released a new image from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds's set and confirmed that production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 has begun. The official Star Trek on Paramount+ Instagram account shared the photo, taken from over the shoulder of Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura as a scene is about to begin rolling. Appropriately enough, the Instagram post's status reads, "Hailing frequencies are open. Hello from the set of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds Season 3 👋." You can see the photo below. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds executive producer Davy Perez had previously confirmed that production had begun on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 with a different Instagram post.

Paramount+ renewed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Those strikes delayed the start of production on the new season, going into effect not long before filming began.

Fans are eager to discover how the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 cliffhanger ending will resolve. Now that the unions and studios have reached agreements and work is resuming in the film and television industry, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds can begin filming again in Toronto.

A previous report suggests Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will film through June 2024. Paramount+ has not confirmed a release window for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, but that timing suggests the new season won't debut until 2025. Paramount+ also hasn't officially announced the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's episode count, but with the first two seasons being 10 episodes apiece, it seems likely that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will have the same number of installments.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds nearly began production ahead of Hollywood's writers and actors strike. Producing director Chris Fisher revealed how close they came during an episode of TrekMovie.com's All Access podcast.

"I was going to direct the premiere episode… I had storyboarded pretty much the entire first episode," Fisher said on the podcast. "That's how close we were to starting shooting. We were one day away from flying the actors in. We were like, 'Do we fly the actors in?' That's when it went above my pay scale."

Fisher said that he and the show's other producers were planning how to get production started quickly once the strikes ended. That planning presumably helped the show now.

"Myself and the producers up in Toronto, we kind of say, okay [the strikes end] at the end of this month, what would happen?" Fisher explained. "What would we need to do to then get going? And then once the strike passes that, then we set it for the next month. We're not that many weeks away from being able to start, absent all the other conflicts which may have arisen by now."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's Cliffhanger Ending

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's season finale saw the Enterprise responding to a distress call from a colony outside Federation space that had come under Gorn attack. Starfleet recommends against getting involved since the colony is outside Federation borders, but the crisis is personal for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) because of the USS Kayuga's involvement. That ship is commanded by Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), with whom Pike has a complicated romantic relationship.

The Gorn ship destroys the Kayuga before the Enterprise arrives. Pike takes a team of volunteers to search for survivors. Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), and Lieutenant Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) join the away team that heads down to the colony, where they find Captain Batel, Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn), and several other survivors. Unfortunately, only Pike, Batel, and Scotty make it back to the Enterprise as the Gorn beam up the rest of the survivors – including the away team – to their ship as prisoners and several additional Gorn ships arrive. The finale ends with the crew awaiting Pike's order to attack or retreat, a decision made more tense for fans who know that La'an and Erca aren't a part of the Enterprise crew by the time Captain Kirk takes over for Star Trek: The Original Series, for one reason or another.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.