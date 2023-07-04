Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 4 Preview Revisits Pike's Early Tragic Mission

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 4, "Among the Lotus Eaters" debuts this Thursday on Paramount+, and the streamer has released new photos from the episode, which sees the USS Enterprise crew returning to Rigel VII, a planet that Captain Pike (Anson Mount) visited prior to the events of Star Trek's original pilot episode, "The Cage," with tragic results. The photos suggest that viewers will get a clearer picture of what the planet is like, and also show off the costumes created by Bernadette Croft, costumes the designer is particularly proud of, as she explained in our recent interview with her.

"We can tell by what they're wearing that the planet's got maybe extreme weather conditions," Croft told us. "We can tell that it's kind of a bit of a medieval look. And when they land, they're expected to work under these conditions, and so their costumes emulate those conditions. So they're rough around the edges. The fabric's weathered, it's worn, it's broken down. The mud on the boots, you can see all that. So it's lots of detail that we wanted to infuse there. The guards' costumes were influenced by ancient Mongolian armor. It was an eclectic moment where we could bring a few elements together for this world, for Rigel VII."

Kirsten Beyer & Davy Perez wrote the episode "Among the Lotus Eaters." Eduardo Sanchez directed the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode. The episode's official synopsis from Paramount+ reads, "Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities as he confronts a ghost from his past."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.