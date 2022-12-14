Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One Sets Blu-ray and DVD Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One is headed to Blu-ray, DVD, and limited edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on March 21st. CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment announced the news on Wednesday, along with details about what's included in the home media release of the latest Star Trek series' debut season. The set includes every episode of the season and over 90 minutes of special features, including exclusive-to-home entertainment cast and crew interviews, gag reel, deleted scenes, and more. The Blu-ray and DVD release will give fans a new way to revisit the first season of the series ahead of its second season's debut later in 2023.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One reveals the years when Capt. Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The stars returning fan-favorite guest stars from Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The show follows the characters on their adventures in the years before Capt. Kirk took command of the Enterprise.

The collections will be released internationally in the United Kingdom on March 20th and in Australia on March 29th. Here is the breakdown of special features included with the releases:

PIKE'S PEAK (Exclusive) – Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.

WORLD BUILDING – Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season's production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.

EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) – Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew.,

COMMENTARY: ANSON MOUNT & AKIVA GOLDSMAN – STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Exclusive)

DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet are executive producers, in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One on Blu-ray and DVD is presented in widescreen format, and offers English SDH and French subtitles. The Blu-ray includes English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby Digital in French. The DVD features 5.1 Dolby Digital audio in English and French.