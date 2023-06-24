Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Premiere is Streaming Free

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere episode, "The Broken Circle," is now streaming for free on YouTube. This is a frequent move that Paramount+ pulls with its Star Trek series when new seasons begin, and this time it follows Paramount+ putting the entirety of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 onto YouTube for free ahead of Season 2's premiere. TheStar Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere doesn't feature much of Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and for a good reason, but it does see Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck) taking command of the USS Enterprise and immediately going rogue with the ship to help out La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong). Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers & Akiva Goldsman wrote "The Broken Circle." Chris Fisher directed the episode. Here's the episode's official synopsis:

"A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the USS Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as not-yet-Captain James T. Kirk, adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia, and includes a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, guest starring Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and directed by Jonathan Frakes.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

According to the official synopsis for the second season of the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff and Star Trek: The Original Series prequel, "In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. The season is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.