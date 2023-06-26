Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3 Preview Brings Back Kirk

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" debuts this Thursday on Paramount+, and new photos from the episode reveal the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk. Wesley debuted as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale episode, "A Quality of Mercy." There, he met Captain Pike (Anson Mount) in an alternate timeline's version of the events seen in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Balance of Terror." In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3, Wesley's Kirk seems to be paired with La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), the descendent of Kirk's future nemesis, Khan Noonien Singh. See the photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3 below.

David Reed wrote "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow." David Reed directed the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode. The episode's official synopsis from Paramount+ reads, "La'an travels back in time to twenty-first-century Earth to prevent an attack which will alter humanity's future history -- and bring her face to face with her own contentious legacy."

Kirk Returns to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Some fans were taken aback by how stoic and serious Paul Wesley's Kirk seemed in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale compared to the lighter tone established by previous Kirk actors William Shatner and Chris Pine. That was due to the finale episode taking place in an alternate timeline with a rimmer than the prime Star Trek timeline. Ahead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman about the upcoming season of the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff and Star Trek: The Original Series prequel. During that conversation, Myers commented on Kirk's role and characterization in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

"Well, we will see some alt-universe, and we will see something that is a little more recognizable, and for us, the huge fun of this is no one spent a lot of time talking about what the emotional life of Kirk was prior to before we meet him," Myers said. "That was really our opportunity to dig into it and imagine how he eventually became the person that he would be, but he isn't there yet. We love Paul. He's fantastic. He's been really a joy to work with.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.