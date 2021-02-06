Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Sits Atop the Mountain In Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

✖

After setting out a week ago, suffering puppet frostbite and terrain challenges, the Paramount Mountain expedition group featuring Star Trek's Michael Burnham, Christopher Pike, and Sock reach the summit in the new Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+. There, they are greeted by a familiar voice. Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart, who has narrated the previous Paramount+ promos, is sitting on top of the mountain being served at the bar by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. It's up to Stewart to explain to the others that they've climbed the mountain as a metaphor for all the ViacomCBS content that will be available on Paramount+ when it launches in March. And then they all dance with SpongeBob SquarePants.

The "Sweet Victory" TV spot will air during this Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida. The big game is airing on CBS but can also be streamed for free here. You can watch the Paramount+ spot below.

CBS All Access -- the current streaming home of CBS content and Star Trek franchise shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Stewart's Star Trek: Picard -- becomes Paramount+ on March 4th to better reflect the vast array of content available to it following Viacom and CBS's re-merger into ViacomCBS. Paramount+ will also be the home of upcoming Star Trek series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock, as featured in these ads.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release announcing the rebranding in September 2020. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Star Trek: Picard has hit a few delays in filming its second season due to the pandemic. Whenever the series does return for its second season, Paramount+ will be its home. Stewart previously talked about how Jean-Luc Picard's new artificial body may factor into the plot and teased significant changes to come in the former Enterprise captain's life.

"That's a question that I brought up with [co-creator Akiva Goldsman[ and [showrunner Terry Matalas] when the three of us were having a script discussion," Stewart told Gold Derby. "I wanted to know what, exactly, they had done to me when they saved my life, and was there any chance that this might have an impact on Picard's personality or behavior. They felt that it probably wouldn't, but it lies there as an option should we need to take it. But also, there is another human aspect being introduced into season two, which I am not allowed to talk about, but it's going to have, I think, quite an impact."

Paramount+ launches on March 4th. The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday, February 7th. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.