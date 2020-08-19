Star Trek: Every Movie and Television Show in the Works

The Star Trek Universe is continuing its expansion. The franchise returned to the television format when Star Trek: Discovery launched on CBS All Access in 2017. Three years later, CBS All Access launched Star Trek: Picard, bringing Patrick Stewart back to the franchise. Now Discovery has two spinoff shows in the works, there are two Star Trek shows on the way, the film series is still figuring out its next move, and there’s even more to come. With all these new shows and movies in development, it can be tricky to keep track of what is going happening, where, and when. ComicBook.com is here to keep you up to date with everything you need to know about what’s on the way from the Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a major shakeup. The ship and its crew jumped forward in time by more than 900 years. That kind of jump into the future opens up a wide array of opportunities to expand Star Trek canon in exciting new ways.

Michelle Paradise joins Season Two showrunner Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner for the new season. The season wrapped filming before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Post-production continued as the team worked from home, and the new season will premiere on CBS All Access on October 15th.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

CBS All Access showed confidence in its second Star Trek live-action series by renewing it for a second season before the show debuted. The series follows Jean-Luc Picard on his post-Starfleet adventures. The first season finale provided Picard with a new lease on life in the form of a new android body. That’s something that the new season may explore further.

Season One showrunner Michael Chabon is handing showrunner duties over to Terry Matalas. The first season saw Picard reuniting with former crewmates William Riker and Deanna Troi. There have been hints that more Next Generation reunions could take place in season two.

The second season of Picard hoped to begin production in summer 2020. The coronavirus pandemic prevented that from happening, but pre-production is still taking place.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The next series to debut on CBS All Access won’t be another live-action adventure. Instead, it’ll be an animated comedy. Mike McMahan, a writer for Rick and Morty and co-created Solar Opposites, is developing the comedy. McMahan’s first Star Trek project was a Twitter account and book telling the nonexistent eighth season of The Next Generation.

The animated show takes place in 2380 after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, and follows the support crew of “one of Starfleet’s least important ships,” the USS Cerritos. The show’s voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

The series is now debuting new episodes of its first season Thursdays on CBS All Access. Work is already underway on its second season.

Star Trek: Section 31 Spinoff

The first Star Trek: Discovery spinoff announced by CBS All Acess is one focused on the secretive organization Section 31. Michelle Yeoh will lead the series as former Terran Emperor of the Mirror Universe, Philippa Georgiou, who now works for Section 31.

Discovery writers Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt are developing the series. The pilot episode was aiming to begin filming after Discovery wrapped its third season. The coronavirus pandemic may delay those plans.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The first Star Trek series announced for cable television instead of CBS All Access is an animated series set for Nickelodeon. Dan and Kevin Hageman, known for their work on Trollhunters and LEGO Ninjago, are developing the show. Unlike Lower Decks, this animated series is meant for kids and hopes to create new, young Star Trek fans.

CBS and Nickelodeon (which are both members of the ViacomCBS family following Viacom’s merger with CBS) are jointly producing the series. It follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. A writer’s room is in place, and award-winning director Ben Hibon is the creative lead. Star Trek: Prodigy series will debut in 2021.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In May, CBS All Access announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, its second Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series. The show will bring back the crew of the USS Enterprise that debuted in the second season of Discovery. This show is a spinoff that fans have been campaigning for since that crew made their debut.

Anson Mount returns as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn reprising her role as Number One and Ethan Peck playing Spock.

Akiva Goldsman will produce the series and wrote its debut episode. Goldsman said that Strange New Worlds would feature classic Star Trek optimism and episodic storytelling, and Alex Kurtzman echoed that notion. The series begins filming in 2021.

Star Trek 4

Paramount announced Star Trek 4 before Star Trek Beyond opened in theaters, saying the film would bring back Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk’s father, George Kirk. Beyond’s disappointing box office performance slowed the pace at which of the sequel’s development. Eventually, Hemsworth and Pine dropped out of the project, with reports citing contract disputes being the cause, though Hemsworth tells a different story. SJ Clarkson, who had signed on to be the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie, also dropped out to take on other work while the film was on hold.

Reports suggested that Paramount shelved the movie indefinitely, but a new report says the time travel idea involving Kirk’s father is still on the table.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Movie

Quentin Tarantino pitched J.J. Abrams on an idea. Abrams liked it enough to bring it to Paramount, who passed it on to a writer’s room to brainstorm further. Mark L. Smith came out of that room as the film’s screenwriter. At last check, he’d completed a script and sent it to Tarantino for notes.

Tarantino has said the project would have his signature style, comparing it to “Pulp Fiction in space.” We now know that the film takes inspiration from the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “A Piece of the Action,” in which the Enterprise crew visits a 1920s gangster planet. Tarantino dropped out of directing the film, but Paramount is still considering moving forward with the project.

Noah Hawley’s Star Trek Movie

With the Tarantino idea is still percolating, Paramount set another Star Trek movie on a separate track. The studio hired Noah Hawley, of Legion and Fargo fame, to write and direct a new Star Trek movie. The film’s premise remains a mystery.

There’s been some speculation about whether the film would bring back the cast from the Star Trek movies since 2009. Hawley has been vague about it, stressing that he wants the film to be his take on the Star Trek franchise. While he hasn’t given a straight answer one way or another, it does seem like the idea of assembling a new cast is on the table. The thought has gained traction as stars like Simon Pegg admit to being unsure of their involvement in the project.

A report revealed that Hawley’s idea involved a galactic plague. With the world suffering through a real pandemic, Paramount decided to put this film on the backburner.

Mystery Star Trek Television

There’s at least one more Star Trek television project that CBS hasn’t unveiled. Earlier this year, franchise lead producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed that two new television projects are in the works. Since then, CBS has announced Strange New Worlds but hasn’t mentioned what the other project could be.

Rumors have circulated about some projects that this mystery show could be. Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer said he wrote a three-part miniseries about Khan Noonien Singh. There were also rumors of a Starfleet Academy project. CBS hasn’t commented on any of these projects, meaning it could be something that’s never come to light at all.