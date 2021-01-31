Star Trek's Spock Treats Puppet Frostbite In New Paramount+ Promo

✖

Star Trek's Spock handles his first case of puppet frostbite in a new promo for Paramount+. The promo sees Spock, played by Ethan Peck, tending to a Crank Yankers character with a frozen arm. Spock suggests amputation, and the puppet doesn't get much time to argue. You can take a look below. Peck debuted as Spock in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery and reprised the role Star Trek: Short Treks episodes. He'll play Spock again as one of the leads of the upcoming Paramount+ Discovery spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, alongside Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

This promo is building up to Paramount+'s debut in March. The platform is an update and rebranding of the current CBS All Access streaming service.

It's official. We have our first confirmed case of puppet frostbite on Mount Paramount. #ParamountPlushttps://t.co/1DDapr6XSG pic.twitter.com/TgRCQTgyZk — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) January 31, 2021

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release announcing the rebranding in September 2020. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

"The response from consumers in just the early weeks of the service's expansion already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in bringing these phenomenal ViacomCBS brands together in one premium streaming home under the new Paramount+ name," said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. "With the addition of even more content from across the portfolio as well as the new exclusive originals we are announcing today, we look forward to the early 2021 rebrand and bringing existing and new subscribers more of the compelling, genre-spanning live sports, breaking news and mountain of entertainment ViacomCBS has to offer."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently in pre-production. ViacomCBS announced the spinoff series after fans took to social media to demand more of Peck, Mount, and Romijn as Spock, Pike, and Number One.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman while announcing the series. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

Paramount+ launches on March 4th.