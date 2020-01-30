Star Wars: Bottleneck Gallery Releasing Painfully Adorable Baby Yoda Print This Weekend Only

Fans first met "Baby Yoda," which we all know isn't his real name, when Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted back in November, igniting a massive sensation, resulting in fans wanting to get their hands on any merchandise celebrating the character they could. While Star Wars fans were initially disappointed that Lucasfilm kept such a close wrap on the character that they denied us any merchandise, we finally have the opportunity to purchase a number of items celebrating the character, including the all-new hand-numbered timed edition "Little Bounty" print from Bottleneck Gallery from artist Juan Carlos Ruiz. Check out the artwork below and head over to Bottleneck Gallery to grab your own print.

The fine art giclee is 8"x10" on Somerset Velvet paper and, while many of the gallery's prints run in limited numbers, anyone who purchases the print by Sunday, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET will be guaranteed a print, with the number of prints sold determining the size of the limited run. The print is estimated to ship between four and six weeks from the time of purchase and is released in conjunction with Acme Archives, the official Star Wars licensee. The print costs $40.

Despite some fans being disappointed that we haven't had merchandise celebrating the character, this was all a concerted effort to offer the most fulfilling reveal of the character for audiences.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that," series creator Jon Favreau previously explained of the character's success. "So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

Luckily, with a second season of the series now being filmed, we can expect plenty more Baby Yoda when the new episodes of the Disney+ series debut later this year.

