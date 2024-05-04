Star Wars Citizen Darth Maul Mastermind Watch Debuts For Star Wars Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Citizen's Star Wars watches are the go-to timepieces for the refined geek. The designs are fun but classy, and the watches are well made and often include their Eco-Drive light-powered technology. As part of the Star Wars Day aka May the 4th festivities, Citizen is adding to their extensive collection of watches from a galaxy far away with the Darth Maul Mastermind.

"This timepiece features the Sith Lord engraved on the backside of the case and on the seconds sub-dial. His signature double-bladed red Lightsabers are represented in the hands, and an illustration on the dial and two gold-tone pushers replicate his horns evoking the powerful and daring nature of the infamous warrior." You can pick up the Darth Maul Mastermind watch here at the Citizen website starting today, May 4th. Inside that link you'll find additional Star Wars designs, many of which are heavily discounted for Star Wars Day. Some of our favorite designs include the following:

While you're at it, make sure to check out our extensive list of all the big product drops and deals that are happening on Star Wars Day 2024. The lineup includes LEGO sets, limited edition ligthsaber replicas, apparel, hot sauce and blue milk – you name it.