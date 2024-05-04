Star Wars: Tales of the Empire: Meredith Salenger Explains the Moral of Bariss Offee's Story

With this week's Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the galaxy far, far away is once again being expanded upon. The Disney+ miniseries offers a batch of animated episodes about two of the Empire's most surprising antiheroines, including Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger). Star Wars fans know that Barriss has had quite the unique path over the years, with her story being told throughout animation and other mediums. While speaking with ComicBook about her role in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Salenger spoke about the biggest lessons fans can learn from Barriss' story, especially when they take her complicated history into consideration.

"Listen, I think every character is presented with choices that can define their destiny," Salenger explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think the show leaves you with this wonderful message that you always have a choice of how you're going to proceed in your life. Where fates take you, where your inner moral code takes you. There is something in Barriss, she has a strength and she has conviction in her beliefs and I think she follows them. I think sometimes you're forced to do you might not want to do, but I still think there is an inherent strength in Barriss that leads her to her choices."

Will Barriss Offee Reunite with Ahsoka?

In the same interview, Salenger addressed the possibility of continuing one of Barriss' most surprising narrative threads — her dynamic with Ahsoka Tano.

"All I'm gonna say is, this was three episodes, so we don't know what happens," Salenger explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I hope things happen, I believe she would like to have a reunion with her to hash things out and, perhaps, apologize, I don't know. That's my personal thought but it's all up to Dave [Filoni] and I would love to see Bariss chatting with Ahsoka again. I think they'd have a lot to talk about. "

What Is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire About?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.

The voice cast of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes.

