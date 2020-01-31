Star Wars Fan Creates Epic Baby Yoda Snowman

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end last month, but the Disney+ series' breakout star is still a major topic of discussion on social media. Baby Yoda is the adorable, 50-year-old creature who is also known as "The Child," and he's been sweeping the nation. It was recently revealed that you can own your very own life-sized Baby Yoda for $350 (which is $4,999,650 cheaper than the real thing), but if that's still out of your budget, there are other creative ways to have the Star Wars character at your home. In fact, Twitter user, @kdub10s, recently took to the social media site to share her neighbor's epic Baby Yoda snowman.

“Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!! ❄️♥️,” she wrote.

You can check out the image in the post below:

Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!! ❄️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bLN3H536O1 — Karen (@kdub10s) January 25, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“Where do we place the offerings and begin the worship services?,” @Wolfesghost joked.

“That’s impressive,” @brianpmaguire added.

“This is the way…,” @Agent0fSlythryn replied.

Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner, Jon Favreau, spoke about the inspiration behind his show's most popular character.

"I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in the fall. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.

