New Baby Yoda Coloring Book Is Free to Download Right Now

Baby Yoda fans, you can all rejoice because even the little ones in your life can get creative with their favorite character. Vulture partnered with illustrator Martin Gee to bring the cute little booklet to life (check it out here). There are six scenes based on the most popular scenes featuring The Child in The Mandalorian. The Disney+ show has been one of the brightest spots in the earliest days of the streaming service. The larger wave of Baby Yoda merchandise is still coming sometime soon. If you’ve been to Disneyland during the holidays, you may have already seen the early stages of the Baby Yoda takeover at Galaxy’s Edge. But, for many across the world, they’re still waiting on the chance to get some stuff bearing the adorable child’s likeness. A lot of people were wondering how Disney wouldn’t have an avalanche of toys and shirts ready for the launch on Disney+, but it turns out that the scarcity has only encouraged the fervor online as people can’t get enough of Baby Yoda.

People were absolutely taken off guard by Baby Yoda after his introduction at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian. It turns out that you can thank Donald Glover for the major surprise as he was the one to give Jon Favreau the idea to spring the adorable little alien on the world without any merch or fanfare beforehand. It looks like that decision was the right one, despite missing out on all that sweet holiday march money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn’t happen that much,” Favreau explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “When Beyoncé did an album, she would just put it online and everybody would react to it. Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing.”

For those in the love with the character, there is absolutely going to be a season two. The Mandalorian is too big of a hit for anything else to happen and the architect talked to Collider about what people could be looking forward to.

Favreau began, “I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”