Star Wars Teams With Apple for New Mandalorian-Themed iPhone Commercial

Star Wars may be one of the world's most popular franchises, but in a galaxy as big as Star Wars there are lots of factions — and fandoms — and sometimes all you really want to do is find your friends. Now, just in time for Star Wars day on Saturday, May 4th, Apple has debuted their new, Mandalorian-themed iPhone commercial that features one Mandalorian (played by real-life fan Owen Jardiniano) heading off to a local convention and using the iPhone 15's Precision Finding for Find My Friends feature to locate the rest of his Mandalorian clan. You can check out the ad for yourself in the video below.

According to StarWars.com, the ad features 172 fans as part of the production and is stuffed with Star Wars Easter eggs, including a "New Hope" street sign, and a bus stop sign that reads "The first transport is away". There are even some clever little jokes as well, such as Jardiniano's Mandalorian stopping to get a boba tea along the way ("boba", get it?)

A Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Is On The Way

If a gathering of Mandalorians in the new iPhone ad for Star Wars Day wasn't quite enough for you, there's more Mandalorian action on the way — if you're patient. It was announced earlier this year that Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. The film is set to be a feature-length spinoff of The Mandalorian television series starring the principal characters of Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and his young ward Grogu. Specific plot details are unknown at this time.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has previously described The Mandalorian & Grogu as a "new story" that is a "perfect fit for the big screen," The Mandalorian co-creator John Favreau adding that he has "loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Release Window Was Just Revealed

Fortunately, however, there is plenty of non-The Mandalorian content coming well before The Mandalorian & Grogu fly their way into theaters in two years. On Friday, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the next big Star Wars series to land on Disney+, was given an official release window with the series set to arrive sometime during this holiday season. Skeleton Crew will star Jude Law and Kerry Condon and will focus on a young generation of characters in a galaxy far, far away. Season 1 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to consist of eight episodes.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Kennedy told ComicBook at least year's Star Wars Celebration. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so, it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."