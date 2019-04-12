Disney Reveals Force Friday Details for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

With all of these reveals for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s little doubt that fans and collectors are starting to get excited for all of the new toys and figures that will soon make their way to store shelves. Now Disney has teased what fans can expect when Triple Force Friday hits later this year.

The product packaging for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes a similar cue from the designs for the previous films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, putting the villainous Kylo Ren in the forefront. Check it out below:

Disney also revealed new details for its big release of the merchandise, explaining that Force Friday will be an even bigger event.

Now known as Triple Force Friday, Lucasfilm and Disney’s major merchandise event will focus on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as the series The Mandalorian and the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

With all of this news, 2019 is shaping up to be huge for Star Wars fans. New movie, TV series, video game, and all of the collectibles to go with it; the Force is definitely strong.

Now that the floodgates are open and the first trailer has been released, fans should expect a ton more reveals as we get closer and closer to the premiere.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters later this December.

