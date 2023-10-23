Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Survey Asks Final Guests About Potential Improvements, Will It Re-Open?

The Galactic Starcruiser will likely go down as one of the biggest misfires in the history of Disney Parks, with the enormous and expensive Star Wars-themed hotel experience shutting down less than two years after it opened. The immersive, two-day Star Wars attraction was too costly for many Disney guests to justify, leading to low attendance and keeping the experience from ever making money. However, with all of the pieces already in place, Disney is seemingly looking into ways to make the Starcruiser work in the future.

According to The Wrap, many of the last guests to board the Galactic Starcruiser were sent a detailed survey from Disney. This survey is focused on ways the Starcruiser experience could be improved going forward. It would be odd to ask about improving an attraction that had already been closed, unless there were plans to try and reopen it in the future.

Len Testa, President of Touring Plans and the co-author of The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World, told The Wrap that the chances of the Starcruiser reopening are "better than 50/50."

"If they were going to lock the doors and walk away they wouldn't be emailing every person who was on the Starcruiser to do a survey about how it might change," Testa said.

There were reports of some potential Starcruiser ideas earlier this year, including charging a small fee for tours of the facility or even giving the entire experience a makeover to fit in with the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. There's no telling what exactly is on the table right now, but Disney is clearly interested in salvaging the expensive project.

What Was The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?

Disney's Galactic Starcruiser was a two-day experience that put fans deep into the Star Wars galaxy, allowing them to be a part of an adventure where all of their choices affected their experience. You can check out Disney's description of the attraction below!

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

"Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together," they continue. "As the itinerary continues, you'll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!"