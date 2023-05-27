Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Considered Reworking Galactic Starcruiser to The Mandalorian Theme

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was almost turned into a destination based on Star Wars: The Mandalorian before closing it. In a new report from The Wrap, Disney decision-makers discussed offering tours of the facilities for Walt Disney World guests. That would have run visitors around $50 to $100 per guest. Additional parts of the report indicate that The Mandalorian became an idea among various entities at the Starcruiser. Imagineers were said to have been working to retrofit the location to match up with the adventures that people absolutely adored from the Disney+ series. However, CEO Bob Iger is said to have put a stop to those plans upon his return to the company.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney told guests in a previous statement. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

What Was The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

"Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together," they continue. "As the itinerary continues, you'll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!"

