Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Shutting Down

The voyage of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is coming to an abrupt end. The extravagant Star Wars-themed resort hotel experience allowed its guest to star in their own Star Wars adventure across their two-night stay. After only being in business for over a year, Disney World is pumping the breaks on the Galactic Starcruiser, announcing that no more reservations will be taken for after September 28-30th, which is when it will take its final voyage. The booking team will be working to contact customers who had reservations on or after Sept. 30th to discuss other options and modify their plans. Bookings going forward are temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26th.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney said in a statement. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has the honor of earning some of the highest guest satisfaction ratings in the history of Walt Disney World, along with being recognized with the Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement from the Themed Entertainment Association.

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely praised the Galactic Starcruiser for it's immersive qualities in his review: "A fully immersive experience is what Star Wars fans have always wanted, and the Galactic Starcruiser is most certainly that; but there is a downside to it," he wrote. "There is a lot happening on Halcyon throughout the two-day experience, all of it involving different characters and factions. Participating in certain storylines and events will keep you from others. For example, if you link up with someone from the First Order, you won't be able to take part in a mission to break Chewie out of the brig."

The entire two-night experience was previously summarized by Walt Disney World: "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

"Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together," they continue. "As the itinerary continues, you'll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!"