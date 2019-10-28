Hasbro’s London and Paris Comic Con Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Are Live

Over the weekend, Hasbro announced several new additions to their Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups during MCM London Comic Con and Paris Comic Con. Those figures are now available to pre-order!

The collection includes figures from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film, The Mandalorian series on Disney+, and more. A breakdown of the figures along with links where they can be reserved can be found available below (pay special attention to the Knight of Ren reveal – it’s one of our best looks yet):

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, one of the hottest toys released during the Star Wars Triple Force Friday event earlier this month was Hasbro’s Vintage Collection AT-ST Raider vehicle from the upcoming The Mandalorian series on Disney+.

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider vehicle is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for November 1st. Features include an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, movable command viewpoint blast shields, and an exclusive figure.

Another popular Triple Force Friday Hasbro release was Luke Skywalker Red 5 X-Wing Fighter. It’s a Fan Channel exclusive that you can also grab now via Best Buy for $99.99 with free shipping.

The Vintage Collection X-Wing is compatible with 3.75-inch Star Wars figures and features landing gear, a hinged cockpit canopy, adjustable wings, and a mini projectile launcher. It also features details like weathered paintwork and interior cockpit deco.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.