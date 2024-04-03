LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator Set Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a very safe bet that LEGO will have a major new Star Wars set or two up for grabs as part of the May 4th / Star Wars Day celebrations, especially since 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of their partnership with Lucasfilm. A little appetizer for that event has debuted that includes two new sets – Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator (75383) and BARC Speeder Escape (75378).

We'll star with the Sith Infiltrator set, which is currently available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $69.99. It includes 640 pieces, along with minifigures of Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker Qui-Gon Jinn, and an exclusive LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera minifigure with a display stand. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the starship features foldout wings, retractable landing gear, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a trigger-operated hatch that will allow you to release the 3 DRK-1 Probe Droids from the front compartment.

The BARC Speeder Escape set is listed here at the LEGO Shop, and will be priced at $29.99 when it launches at 9pm PT / 12am ET on April 30th / May 1st. It includes 221 pieces along with minifigs of Kelleran Beq, two 501st Clone Troopers, and a LEGO figure of Grogu. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the set features a minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a buildable hoverpram for Grogu that can be clipped to a detachable sidecar.

We're especially happy to see a Kelleran Beq minifigure in this set, who was played by Ahmed Best in Season 3 of the Mandalorian. As fans likely know, Best also played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, and suffered greatly because of it.

Speaking of minifigures, the first update to the Star Wars Visual Dictionary since 2019 is on the way, and it will include new information about the sets released over the years along with an exclusive minifigure that was shrouded in mystery until recently.

As you can see in the updated cover, the LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary Updated Edition will come with an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure. Technically, the Darth Maul figure is still shrouded in mystery since his back is to us in the photo, but it's clear that he'll be hooded. If you want it add it to your collection, the book is currently available to pre-order here on Amazon for $22.49, which is 10% off the list price. It is set to arrive on April 2nd. From the official description:

"Tour the LEGO Star Wars galaxy in this fully updated edition, which comes with an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure! Discover every detail of best-loved sets and vehicles, including the Mos Eisley Cantina and the Millennium Falcon. Find out about your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures-from Rey and C-3PO to Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Meet the LEGO Star Wars team and uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes facts! Find out everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars in this must-have guide for fans of all ages."

