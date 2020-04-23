LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Gets A Premiere Date

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures has a premiere date set for June 20 at 10 AM ET on Disney XD.

The Freemaker Adventures, an action comedy series, will follow the Freemakers – a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. The series will also feature familiar characters and locations from the filmed Star Wars saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars three Freemaker siblings who scour the galaxy for useful debris that they use to build new vehicles of their own design. Rowan, the spunky Force-sensitive 12-year-old with a thirst for adventure, is voiced by newcomer Nicolas Cantu. His quick-witted older sister, Kordi, voiced by Vanessa Lengies (“Glee”), manages the family business and is the glue that holds the family together. Ace pilot and charming rogue Zander, voiced by Eugene Byrd (“Arrow”), is the oldest brother and the family’s self-proclaimed starship connoisseur. Lucasfilm’s Matthew Wood voices R0-GR, also known as Roger, a refurbished battle droid from the Clone Wars adopted by the Freemaker family.

The humorous and action-packed tale of good versus evil begins when Rowan discovers the Kyber Saber, an ancient artifact with a powerful connection to the Force. Their world is turned upside down as they are thrown into an epic struggle against the Empire to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy. Throughout their adventures, the Freemakers learn the true value of what it means to be a family.

“LEGO® Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm and is the first television series created in partnership with the LEGO Group, Disney and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth (“Penguins of Madagascar”), Torsten Jacobson (“LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales”) and Jill Wilfert (“The LEGO Movie”) also serve as executive producers alongside producers Carrie Beck (“Star Wars Rebels”), Jason Cosler (“LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!”), Jake Blais and John McCormack.