The LEGO ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run Set is Perfect for Beginners

The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 set has launched, and it looks like the perfect way to introduce both of these iconic franchises to your kids. It’s the first Star Wars set to be branded with LEGOs 4+ age group designation, and it’s a super easy build with only 132 pieces.

The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 kit is available to order on Amazon right now for $29.99. Given the Star Wars theme and accessibility of this set, sell outs are possible, so grab one while you can. If it does sell out on Amazon, you can also order it directly from LEGO.

The official description and feature list is available below:

“Let your child play out unforgettable LEGO Star Wars space adventures with the 75235 X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run collectible building toy. This LEGO 4+ set is designed to be fun and easy for youngsters, with folding wings and an opening minifigure cockpit, plus a special Starter Brick base that lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your young Rebel warrior understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar Star Wars setting. This simple LEGO set also includes a rotating turret for endless action play as well as Luke Skywalker and Stormtrooper minifigures, plus an R2-D2 Star Wars LEGO droid figure.”

LEGO 4+ sets are specially designed to be fun and easy for youngsters and help to grow their confidence with simple building steps for the perfect start to LEGO brick building.

Includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Luke Skywalker in his X-wing pilot suit and a Stormtrooper, plus an R2-D2 LEGO figure.

This set features an easy-to-build X-wing Starfighter and a turret with firing disc shooters.

X-wing, as seen in the blockbuster Star Wars: A New Hope movie, features opening wings and a cockpit to sit Luke in, plus a Starter Brick base to quickly get your child building and playing in an exciting LEGO Star Wars galaxy far, far away.

Weapons include Luke’s Lightsaber and the Stormtrooper’s blaster.

LEGO 4+ introduces your child to a wide universe of their movie favorites, TV characters and everyday heroes.

LEGO 4+ play sets were previously branded as LEGO Juniors and are compatible with all LEGO building toys for creative play.

Makes an ideal gift for preschoolers and youngsters.

Combines with the 75237 TIE Fighter Attack and 75247 Rebel A-Wing Starfighter 4+ sets for loads of fun-filled Star Wars adventures in the stars.

X-wing LEGO Star Wars construction toy measures over 3″ (9cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 7″ (18cm) wide.

