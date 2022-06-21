Obi-Wan Kenobi Can't Escape Darth Vader in New Posters for Disney+ Finale

Darth Vader looms large in a pair of posters for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We're only a few hours away from the last episode in the Disney+ limited series, which reunites Star Wars actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. The show has dropped new revelations regarding their relationship, including a never-before-seen encounter that takes place before their final combat in Star Wars: A New Hope. The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale may give fans another clash between the former Jedi Master and his Padawan, but for now, we'll have to settle for two new Star Wars posters.

"There's no escaping him," a tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account reads. "The finale of #ObiWanKenobi starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Doaly, @Hiperactivo." The posters come from designer and illustrator Doaly, and Sisyphean artist Salvador Anguiano/Hiperactivo. The Doaly poster features Obi-Wan walking across the massive desert of Tattoine that contains the phrase, "You Can't Escape Him." Hiperactivo's poster shows Darth Vader looming large, as the Sith Lord looks down at his former master, who is wielding a lightsaber atop a hill.

Hayden Christensen has spoken about his joy at returning to the role of Darth Vader, but something many fans aren't aware of is how the actor had to put on 25-30 pounds to fill out his "Vader body."

"I think that process was very important for me," Christensen explained to Fatherly. "I needed to become that character again, physically. I just consumed as many calories as possible. I put on 25 or 30 pounds to fill out that [Darth Vader] suit." Christensen explained that the process took about nine months, but he chose not to maintain his Vader bod after the production was over. "I try to avoid the dad bod thing," he explained with a chuckle. "And I was trying to maintain that Vader body after we finished. But, honestly, I pretty much just went back to my old diet. I kind of deflated after that."

In response to ScreenRant asking Christensen about reprising his role for a future project, the actor shared, "I don't know. I can't answer that question. I certainly would love to continue with this character, and I feel like there's more there to do. But we'll see... In preparing for this, I did as much research as I could. And I got to read some of these Darth Vader comics, these standalone comics that just focus on Darth Vader, and [there's] some really interesting stuff there. I don't know. But yeah, I would love to get to do this again."

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi streams tomorrow on Disney+.