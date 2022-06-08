Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 Recap: A Classic Star Wars Rescue Mission

✖

"Part IV" of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and it shows the titular Jedi sneaking around an Empire base a la A New Hope. The previous episode left off with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) nearly killing Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) before Tala (Indira Varma) came to his rescue. Obi-Wan might be safe, but Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) caught up with little Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) before she could get home to Alderaan. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part IV" spoilers ahead...

The latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi kicks off with Tala bringing Obi-Wan to a bacta tank to heal from the burns inflicted by Vader. The moment is intercut with Vader in his own bacta tank, and it's clear both men are suffering (and not just physically). Obi-Wan exits his healing treatment early to inquire about Leia, who Reva is holding at the Fortress Inquisitorius (which was first introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) on the water moon of Nur.

In order to find Leia, Obi-Wan seeks the help of Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), an engineer and smuggler who assists The Path in getting Jedis and Force-sensitive people to safety. Initially, Roken declines to help Obi-Wan but changes his mind when he learns Leia knows Path secrets and could reveal them to the Inquisitors. They set off to Nur where Reva continues to interrogate and threaten Leia. In classic Leia fashion, the young princess refuses to give up any information.

As Tala enters the base in her Imperial uniform, Obi-Wan sneaks in underwater. The Jedi roams around the base, avoiding unsuspecting stormtroopers and security droids. The sneaking around is very reminiscent of his actions on the Death Star in the original Star Wars. While exploring the base looking for Leia, Obi-Wan finds a horrific "tomb" filled with dead Jedi and even a youngling. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will spot some easter eggs, including Tera Sinube, the old Cosian Jedi Master.

Meanwhile, Reva is getting nowhere with Leia and decides to take more extreme measures. She puts the child in a torture device but is distracted by Tala before any damage is done. Tala tries to deliver a report to Reva who is unsure if she is a spy working for the Empire or for The Path. As Reva tells her underlings to prep Tala for questioning, Obi-Wan manages to free Leia and the two get ready for their escape. Obi-Wan whips out his lightsaber once again, and shreds into some stormtroopers. Tala manages to get free and the trio embarks on a comical escape in which Obi-Wan and Leia share a trenchcoat.

As they near the exit of the base, Reva and an army of stormtroopers stop them. Things are looking hopeless for the heroes until Roken and his crew shows up for a daring rescue. One of the team members doesn't make it out alive, but Leia, Obi-Wan, and Tala get free... Or do they?

An angry and terrifying Vader shows up to punish Reva for losing the prisoners and puts her in a Force chokehold when the Inquisitor reveals she let them go on purpose. She's tracking them in order to find The Path's base which can lead to them taking down their enemy as well as Obi-Wan. Vader is impressed and releases Reva from his grasp.

As Obi-Wan and Leia are heading to what they believe to be safety, they share a tender moment before the episode ends on Lola, Leia's droid. The tiny companion has been compromised by Reva and is the source of the Empire's tracking.

What did you think of "Part IV" of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Tell us in the comments!