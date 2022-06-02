Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 Recap: Vader Returns With a Vengeance

The third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and it featured the reunion Star Wars fans have been waiting 17 years to see. The show’s first two episodes introduced young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and sees her being kidnapped by a group hired by Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) in the hopes of drawing Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) out of hiding. Her plan worked, and “Part II” ended with the Jedi coming face-to-face with the Third Sister who reveals Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is still alive. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part III” Spoilers Ahead…

While Obi-Wan and Leia manage to escape Reva’s grasp, they are still on the run from the Inquisitor, and things are taking a toll on the Jedi now that he knows the truth about his former friend. The episode begins with Obi-Wan trying and failing once again to contact his late master, Qui-Gon Jinn. This is intercut with Vader rising from the Bacta tank from his castle on Mustafar before the Sith lord contacts Reva about her progress. She lies to him, saying Obi-Wan is the one who killed the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) rather than herself, but Vader says he “means nothing” and only cares about finding Obi-Wan. Later, Reva is seen arguing with the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) who also wants the Grand Inquisitor’s place by Vader’s side. As they debate who deserves the role, it’s clear Reva is confident in her ability to find Obi-Wan, please Vader, and take the Fifth Brother out of the running.

When Leia and Obi-Wan find themselves on an Imperial-controlled mining planet, they attempt to meet up with a contact set up through Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), but when no one arrives, they decide to set out on their own. On their journey to find a space port, Obi-Wan is struggling with the news that Anakin is alive, and sees a vision of him off in the distance. They soon come across an alien named Freck (Zach Braff) who gives them a ride on his transport. Freck is a friend of the Empire’s and soon picks up a group of stormtroopers.

On their travels, the troopers grill Obi-Wan and Leia, who make up a story about being a father and daughter coming to pay tribute to her late mother. Leia can see in Obi-Wan’s eyes that his pain is genuine and asks if he knew her real mother and if he’s her real father. While Obi-Wan dodges the question about Padmé, he tells her he isn’t her father and shares the story of his own youth and leaving his family to become a Jedi. Obi-Wan says he remembers little details about his parents and believes he once had a brother, and while it was hard to leave them, he gained a new family with the Jedi much like Leia did with the Organas.

Unfortunately, Freck was suspicious of the duo all along and brings them to an Imperial checkpoint where Obi-Wan is forced to take down some stormtroopers. At this point in the show, the Jedi has yet to draw his lightsaber and takes them out with a blaster. They’re almost caught by more troopers when Tala (Indira Varma) is introduced and saves the day. It’s revealed she joined the Empire long ago before she knew what they really stood for and has been helping Jedi in secret for years. She takes Leia and Obi-Wan to a secret bunker guarded by NED-B, a loader droid who is unable to speak.

As Tala is about to take Obi-Wan and Leia through a secret tunnel to safety, Obi-Wan senses Vader’s presence. He sends Tala off with Leia and goes to face his former apprentice. Obi-Wan finally draws his lightsaber, but runs away from Vader, presumably to buy Leia more time. After a game of cat and mouse, the two finally have an epic lightsaber battle, but it’s clear Obi-Wan is out of practice and Vader gets the better of him. In a cruel act of revenge, Vader drags Obi-Wan through a pit of fire and nearly finishes him off before Tala returns to rescue him.

Meanwhile, Leia nearly escapes, but instead of being greeted by the pilot who is supposed to take her to safety, she is met with Reva, who has killed the pilot and plans to kidnap Leia once again.

The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.