‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Star Alden Ehrenreich Wants Franchise Modeled After ‘Indiana Jones’

Solo: A Star Wars Story leading Man Alden Ehrenreich is hopeful the Han Solo prequel becomes its own franchise — and if it does, he’d like to see it follow Indiana Jones‘ lead, the star tells Screen Rant.

“I think I just want to see more of his relationships with these characters,” Ehrenreich said of what he hopes for in a potential sequel.

“I think that would be really a lot of fun. And I think each being its own kind of adventure story and like almost the Indiana Jones mold would be pretty fricking cool.”

In Solo, the 28-year-old actor steps into the role famously filled exclusively by 75-year-old icon Harrison Ford on the big screen.

Ford originated the role of the infamous smuggler in 1977’s Star Wars, reprising it in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and a fourth and final time in 2015’s The Force Awakens, where Han was tragically cut down by son Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

Ford’s other major franchise, Indiana Jones, launched with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 under director Steven Spielberg. The duo re-teamed for sequels in 1984, 1989, and 2008, with a fifth and final installment in the long-running franchise being readied by Disney-owned Lucasfilm for 2020. The sequel will once more reunite Ford and Spielberg.

Each Indiana Jones sequel saw the archaeologist and global adventurer embark on a new emprise largely unbeholden to what came before: the installments were mostly standalone, each sequel finding Jones at another time in his life, each adventure introducing new lovers, allies, and enemies.

That differs from the episodic Star Wars saga, where each episode played into the next to form one over-arching story to culminate in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX.

Ehrenreich told Esquire he’s signed on for multiple movies, which would see the star return for sequels should Disney pull the trigger.

Said director Ron Howard of possible follow-ups, “I think the fans are going to define all of that.”

“I think Lucasfilm and Disney in casting actors, and particularly younger actors, want to see what happens and build upon that,” Howard told Fandango. “Certainly, they want the commitment from the young actors, but there are no concrete plans.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.