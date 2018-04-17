Lucasfilm Reveals ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Character Info

Lucasfilm has finally opened up the floodgates on their upcoming Star Wars spinoff, providing fans with more intriguing details about the characters old and new who will come together in the film.

New databank entries on StarWars.com provide information on many characters from Solo: A Star Wars Story, including newcomers like Val (Thandie Newton), Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Rio Durant (Jon Favreau), and more.

Read on to find out some new information about the new crew, including some interesting facts about fan-favorites like Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

Han Solo – Times were tough under Imperial rule. Han, a street thief, worked for a notorious gang on Corellia, stealing goods and cutting deals on behalf of an ill-tempered crime boss.

Chewbacca – A mighty Wookiee nearly two centuries old, Chewbacca fell upon hard times during this age of the expanding Empire.

Lando Calrissian – Smooth and sophisticated, Captain Lando Calrissian stood ready to retire from the life of a smuggler and instead become a full-time gambler (or, “sportsman” as he called it), shuffling from card game to card game across the galaxy.

Qi’Ra – At 18 years of age, young Qi’ra is already enmmeshed in a life of crime, working for a gang on Corellia.

Tobias Beckett – Beckett is a survivor, always quietly working out angles to come out ahead. He’s assembled a team of specialized scoundrels to carry out risky but profitable heists.

Val – A no-nonsense and occasionally prickly woman who is a crack shot with a blaster rifle, Val may be the most even-headed and capable member of Tobias Beckett’s ragtag crew of scoundrels.

L3-37 – A “self-made droid” built from astromech and protocol parts, L3-37 is an enlightened navigator who cares deeply about droid rights.

Rio Durant – Rio Durant has carried out dangerous operations alongside scoundrel Tobias Beckett for years. The good-natured Ardennian pilot is up for any challenge.

So we finally learn some concrete details about Rio Durant, putting him as part of Beckett’s crew. Strangely, Qi’ra is only 18 years old, which makes it seem like there will be a time jump at some point early on in the film. And Val sounds just as badass as she looks.

But one detail about Lando is very interesting, that he’s all but retired at this point in time. Apparently the lure of one last job is too much to resist, even for someone as cool as Lando.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see a heist movie, Star Wars style? Let us know how you feel about the spinoff film in the comments.