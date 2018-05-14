Donald Glover Compares Being in Star Wars to Being in the Bible

As one of the most popular and longest running franchises in Hollywood, being involved in with Star Wars can be a major commitment and a life-changing experience.

Actor Donald Glover made a bigger comparison on the red carpet for the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“It’s almost like full circle like I’m getting to be part of like, The Bible or something, you know what I’m saying?” Glover told the Hollywood Reporter. “Like it feels like I get to be something original, but also something as old as time. I’m very like, lucky to be a part of it. I grew up on it, it’s the first toy I ever had, so this role I don’t take lightly. I’m a fan, first and foremost, before I’m an actor in this.”

Glover’s never been shy about his love for Lando Calrissian, revealing how much the character impacted him as a child. He previously spoke about how his Star Wars fandom enabled a better performance as the coolest gambler in the galaxy.

“You tend to do a better job of things when you’re a fan. You have standards, a little bit,” Glover said on The Star Wars Show. “You just know what you would hate a little bit more. If that happened, you’d be like, ‘This is wack.’”

The actor said he had to find a right balance for the character, never wanting to fall into doing an impression of Billy Dee Williams‘ original take on the role.

“You don’t want to do an imitation in this kind of thing,” Glover noted. “You just want somebody to exude that feeling currently.”

Glover got to pick Williams’ brain after he was cast in the role and get some advice on how to approach the role.

“It was really, really relaxed. [Billy Dee Williams] was great. I mean, I had a lot of questions,” Glover revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “And then he just told me, just be charming. [Laughs] And so, I was like, ‘Okay!’ I just kind of did that. He said, ‘Just be interested in things.’ Lando has, I wouldn’t say eccentric, but eclectic tastes. So I tried to work that into the role as much as possible.”

It seems to have paid off, as Williams said he was a fan of the movie after the premiere.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.

Are you excited to see Glover’s take on Lando Calrissian? Be sure to sound off in the comments!