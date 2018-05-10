Watch Lando Meet Han for the First Time in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip

Ahead of the film’s red carpet event tomorrow night, Lucasfilm is starting to unveil new scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The latest clip, just released earlier today, shows the fateful first meeting between Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, leading to a game of Sabacc that will likely have huge stakes for the two. Check it out in the clip above.

While previous trailers have confirmed that Lando has always mispronounced Han’s name, this exchange makes it clear that it’s clearly a sign of disrespect when they first meet. Perhaps Lando just keeps at it to get a rise out of his friend.

The scene is loaded with exotic aliens, previously glimpsed in other clips, as they partake in the game of cards that Lando seems to be dominating. Han already has some familiarity with the smuggler turned gambler, which leads to that awesome proclamation from Lando that “Everything you’ve heard about me is true.”

It’ll be interesting to see how their friendship evolved into what fans saw when they reunited on Bespin in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich teased the relationship but refused to give major details away.

“That’s very hard to answer without giving things away, but I will say that their relationship is many different things. As it is when you see them in the originals,” Ehrenreich told Entertainment Weekly, adding that “I think they have very different styles.”

Donald Glover, who is playing the role of Lando in the new spinoff, has spoken at length about his love of Star Wars and his love of the character originally played by Billy Dee Williams, saying that it’s benefitted his portrayal.

“You tend to do a better job of things when you’re a fan. You have standards, a little bit,” Glover told with The Star Wars Show. “You just know what you would hate a little bit more. If that happened, you’d be like, ‘This is wack.’”

Both actors are stepping into major shoes, but have made it clear they’re not doing impressions of the actors who originally brought these characters to life.

“You don’t want to do an imitation in this kind of thing,” Glover noted. “You just want somebody to exude that feeling currently.”

Fans will get to see Han and Lando cross paths for the first time when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.

Are you excited to see the these classic Star Wars characters pull of an epic heist? Let us know in the comments!